'His Life Mattered:' Special Police Officer From Maryland Fatally Shot In DC

A Special Police Officer from Prince George's County was fatally shot in Washington DC over the weekend, authorities said.

Shawn Minor, 33, of Forestville, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast around 12:23 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, Metropolitan Police said.

Minor was on-duty and in uniform up until his death, police said. Minor was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for evaluation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and his agency (Edwards Security Consultants, LLC) during this difficult time," Metropolitan Special Police said on Facebook. "He was a son, a brother, a father, and a friend to many. His life mattered."

Police are now offering up to $25,000 for information relevant to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous tips can be sent to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

