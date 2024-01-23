Nine People Busted With 14K Fentanyl Pills During Drug Bust In Prince George's County: Police

The pills were recovered as officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 5400 block of Hamilton Street in Riverdale on Thursday, Jan. 18, Prince George’s County Police said.

The search allegedly turned up 13,825 fentanyl pills, as well as cocaine and three firearms.

Nine suspects inside the apartment during the search were arrested and charged with various drug and weapons offenses. They were identified as:

Sean Floyd, 31, of Bladensburg;

Steven Abdul Johnson, 31, of Greenbelt;

Francisco Orellana, 30, of Riverdale;

Antonio Sanchez-Ramirez, 22, of Riverdale;

Javier Reyes-Guzman, 28, of Hyattsville;

Fernando Guzman, 33, of Glen Burnie;

Marbin Hernandez-Alavarez, 22, of Riverdale;

Erick Rivera-Arguera, 20, of no fixed address;

Walter Flores-Mejia, 22, of Riverdale.

“I applaud the incredible investigative work by the Gang Unit and the execution of this search warrant by the Emergency Services Team,” Deputy Chief Zachary O’Lare said. “This was a dangerous scene for our officers and they took nine suspects into custody without incident.

"We are determined to protect the residents of this county and by recovering nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills before they were able to be sold," he continued. "Fentanyl is killing far too many Americans and we are determined to arrest those who would bring fentanyl into our community.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who would like to speak to a detective is asked to call 301-517-2900. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Solvers online, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous. Refer to case number 24-0003807.

