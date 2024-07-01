Nine Displaced By Midday Fire In Prince George's County That Tore Through Family Home

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, crews were called to the 7200 block of Carriage Hill Drive, where there was a reported fire in a two-story single-family home.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met by flames showing through the roof, though the residents were able to escape safely.

It took crews approximately an hour to get the flames under control, but not before the fire tore through the residence

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

