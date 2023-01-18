Young Teens Busted After Crashing Car Into Tree During Police Chase

Two young teens have been arrested after reportedly stealing a car in an armed carjacking in Prince George's County, police say.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, were caught by police after their victim called for help after being carjacked in the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County police.

The teens reportedly approached the victim around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17. Police were able to locate the vehicle and the teens around 45 minutes later and began a brief police chase.

The teens eventually crashed into a tree in the are a of Southern Avenue and Eastern Avenue in Southeast, Washington DC.

Three people ran from the vehicle, and the two teens were captured nearby. A loaded ghost gun was found inside of the car.

The 15-year-old boy had previously been arrested for a carjacking in January 2022. Police are still trying to locate and identify the third suspect.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.