Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel

Annie DeVoe
Tree falls through Laurel home
Tree falls through Laurel home Photo Credit: Prince George's Fire Department

One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say.

Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. 

Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home with a tree that had fallen through the roof, and occupant with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. 

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. 

