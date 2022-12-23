Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel

One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say.

Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police.

Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home with a tree that had fallen through the roof, and occupant with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.

