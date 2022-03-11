Upper Marlboro Woman Latest To Be Sentenced For Fentanyl Trafficking In DMV Area

Authorities announced that a Maryland woman has become the fifth to be sentenced to prison time for her role in a massive fentanyl trafficking conspiracy across the region.

Upper Marlboro resident Ericka Oliver, 34, has been sentenced to 96 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute more than seven kilograms of the deadly drug, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say that between January 2018 and February 2021, Oliver and others would obtain kilograms of fentanyl from various sources, then use a pill press to manufacture thousands of counterfeit prescription pills resembling legitimate pain medications, such as Oxycodone.

In reality, the pills contained fentanyl and other cutting agents that were distributed in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

In June 2020, during a search of a co-conspirator’s home in Arlington, prosecutors say that investigators seized more than seven kilograms of fentanyl in pill and raw form, a loaded AK-47, and $34,828 in cash.

Upon Oliver’s arrest in February 2021, a search of her hotel room led to the recovery of $58,960 in cash and high-end jewelry. At her home, they also seized 504 pressed pills containing fentanyl, cutting agents, and an additional $6,500 in cash.

Officials noted that Oliver is the fifth member of the conspiracy to be sentenced:

Cornelius Frazier, 33, of Arlington, received a sentence of 151 months in prison;

Kyle Bouldin, 31, of Woodbridge, received a sentence of 72 months in prison;

Brandon Williams, 29, of Spotsylvania, received a sentence of 125 months in prison;

Taurean Venable, 37, of Arlington, received a sentence of 120 months in prison.

