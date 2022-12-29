Temple Hills Man Identified As Pedestrian Killed In Suitland Collision

The pedestrian killed days before Christmas after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County has been identified, authorities say.

Dae'Quann West, 29, of Temple Hills, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Prince George's County police.

Police say that a sedan was driving west on Silver Hill Road when they struck West, who was in the roadway. West was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and remained on the scene.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

