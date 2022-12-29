Teen Carjacker Unable To Start Victim's Vehicle In Maryland, Caught Immediately

A Maryland carjacking suspect did not get far after being unable to start his victim's vehicle, authorities say.

Messiah Jones, 18, was arrested just minutes after attempting to carjack a victim at gunpoint in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police.

Jones reportedly demanded the suspect's keys around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, before getting in the vehicle and trying to drive off. Jones was unable to start the vehicle, and ran from the scene. Within minutes, officers were able to find Jones in the 3000 block of Donnell Drive.

A loaded handgun with an extended magazine was recovered from Jones's waistband during his arrest.

Jones is charged with armed carjacking and possession of a firearm.

If anyone has information relevant to this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

