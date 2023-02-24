Teen Accused Of Kidnapping Toddler At Upper Marlboro Gas Station Busted After Amber Alert

A man who reportedly kidnapped a 3-year-old child whiel stealing a vehilce at an Upper Marlboro gas station is behind bars after a lengthy search, police say.

An Amber Alert was sent out for Blake Alexander Morgan this week after 18-year-old Ariel Florentino-Galeas stole the vehicle the boy was in from a gas station in the 5300 block of Ritchie Marlboro Road on Thursday, Feb. 23, according to Prince George's County police.

The child's grandfather immediately called 911 after the vehicle was stolen, prompting an extensive search for the boy throughout Prince George's County.

Approximately two hours later, police say that a hit-and-run was reported in the area of 56th Avenue and Hamilton Street in Riverdale involving a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen Nissan Armada.

Officers rushed to the scene and located the SUV, which had been abandoned in the 5300 block of Farragut Street.

The child was found alone inside the vehicle and quickly reunited with his family, officials said.

Officers continued to search for the suspect, who was found and arrested around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Florentino-Galeas was arrested and charged with, among other things:

Kidnapping;

Reckless endangerment;

Theft;

Unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle

He is currently being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked contact investigators in Prince George's County by calling (301) 390-2160 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

