Serial Killer? Man Serving Life For Murder Linked To Cold Cases In MD And VA: Police

A man sentenced to life in prison after strangling a single mother in Fairfax County, Virginia has been linked to two cold-case killings in Maryland, according to WTOP.

Charles Helem is serving life in prison at a supermax state prison in Virginia for the 2002 murder of Patricia Bentley, a 37-year-old single mother from Chantilly, Virginia. He strangled Bentley with a phone cord and his hands, according to officials.

This week, Helem was indicted for murder by a Fairfax County grand jury in the 1987 murder of another woman. He is also suspected of killing a third woman in Prince George's County in 2002, though he has not yet been charged.

For more information on the story got to WTOP.

