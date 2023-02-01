Riverdale Man Facing 16 Sex Offense Charges Tied To Child Pornography, Police Say

More than a dozen charges have been filed against a Prince George’s County man who was caught soliciting minors for child pornography, according to the Frederick Police Department.

Prince George’s County resident Evan John Cain, 36, of Riverdale, has been charged with 16 counts related to the possession of child pornography and the solicitation of child pornography from minors following an investigation that was launched in November last year.

Police say that investigators with the department’s Major Crimes Unit were tipped off late last year that a man - later identified as Cain - had been targeting minors for his own nefarious purposes.

Detectives from the Frederick Police Department were able to work with the Child Advocacy Center and the State’s Attorney’s Office to gather evidence, which led to the arrest of Cain, who is facing multiple sex offense charges, the agency announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Cain made his initial court appearance last week and was released on a $25,000 bond. No return court date has been announced by investigators.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.