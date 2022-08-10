Remains Found In Maryland ID'd As Man Missing For Years, Leading To More Questions: Reports

The body of a man found by hunters in a Prince George's County forest has been identified, more than two years after he went missing, and his family wants answers, according to WUSA9.

Casino Gaskins was only 23 when he disappeared while out looking for a job in July 16, 2020. His family swiftly reported him missing, but claim police were "negligent" about handling his case in a timely manner, the outlet continues.

Police say they searched for Gaskin extensively, but came up with nothing - until hunters found remains with clothing matching Gaskin's description near the Fifth Precinct station of the Prince George's County police. Even then, it took eight months for those remains to be identified as Gaskin.

Gaskin's family wants answers, and believe that investigators did not take the case seriously enough, according to the report. Investigators allegedly believe the cause of death to be suicide by hanging, with no signs of foul play or trauma.

