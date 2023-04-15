Police Investigating Reports Of Shots Fired At Bowie State University

Gunshots rang out on the Bowie State University campus early on Saturday morning, though no injuries were reported. officials say.

Bowie State University and Maryland State police have launched an investigation after shots were reportedly fired in a parking lot behind the school’s James E. Proctor Building.

The shots were reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects have been identified by investigators.

Students were advised to avoid the area amid the investigation, according to authorities. There is not believed to be a threat to students or staff on campus.

More information is expected to be released by officials later on Saturday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

