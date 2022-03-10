Police Desperately Search For Missing Prince George's Woman

Police are desperately searching for a vulnerably missing Hyattsville woman, authorities say.

Zhang Ruizhen, 63, was last seen in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road in Hyattsville around 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Ruizhen is described as an Asian female, 5’4” tall and 124 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark colored pants, and a red purse.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Hyattsville Division I Investigation Section at 301-699-2601.

