Pedestrian Found Dead On Side Of I-495 In College Park

A fatal pedestrian crash on I-495 has shut down several lanes in College Park, authorities say.

Maryland State Troopers noticed the crash around 2 p.m., Friday, April 14 after seeing two vehicles parked on the shoulder.

The collision occurred in the area of southbound I-495 near Baltimore Avenue, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers were able to locate the victim on the shoulder of the road and pronounced them dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is not yet known.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

