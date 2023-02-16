Parking Lot Slaying Stuns Prince George's Community

This week's killing of 30-year-old Metro worker Brandon Presson has stunned the Capitol Heights community.

Brandon Presson died the day before Valentine's Day, as previously reported by Daily Voice, leaving his girlfriend, Imoni Richardson, and young daughter grieving, according to NBC Washington.

"Tonight I lost my LOVER & FRIEND 💘," Richardson wrote on Facebook.

"I wish you could see how many loved and cared for you. You may be gone but you will never be forgotten. I’m so happy I got to spend your DIRTY 30 🥳 with you. I miss you so much already 😔🥹. Continue to watch after us and pray for us cause we all need it down here cause we lost a good man today."

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the fatal attack on the 1800 block of Ritchie Station Court shortly before 5 p.m., Monday afternoon.

Police say that they located Presson suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are now working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Those who knew Presson say he was a car enthusiast and good friend.

