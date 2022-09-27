Parents Demand Answers After Photos Of Autistic Son Using The Bathroom At School Posted Online

After an autistic 14-year-old boy was recorded unknowingly in a Prince George's County school bathroom, his parents are looking for those responsible to be held accountable, reports NBC Washington.

A video of the freshman with his pants around his ankles while using the bathroom in Largo High School was reportedly posted to Instagram, prompting the school to contact his parents. His "heartbroken" parents say that their child functions at a third-grade level and would not have even understood what was going on, the outlet continues.

The child is reportedly supposed to have an aide that assists him with going to and from the restroom, with questions to where the aide was at that time going unanswered. The teen's parents said having the conversation with their child about how he was exposed by others was one of the toughest things they have had to do as parents, and hope that the school finds who is responsible and holds them accountable. To read the full story by NBC Washington, click here.

