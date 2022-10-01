Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
News

Maryland Retailer Sells Winning $50K Lottery Ticket

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Shoppers store at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. in Bowie, Prince George’s County
Shoppers store at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. in Bowie, Prince George’s County Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A lottery ticket good for $50,000 was sold at a Maryland retailer, officials said Monday.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 8 Bonus Match 5 drawing were 5, 6, 10, 29 and 36. The Bonus Ball was 24, lottery officials said.

The prizewinning ticket was sold at the Shoppers store located at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. in Bowie, Prince George’s County.

The winner had 182 days to claim their prize, officials said.

Bonus Match 5 drawings are held seven days a week.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.