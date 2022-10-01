Maryland Retailer Sells Winning $50K Lottery Ticket

A lottery ticket good for $50,000 was sold at a Maryland retailer, officials said Monday.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Jan. 8 Bonus Match 5 drawing were 5, 6, 10, 29 and 36. The Bonus Ball was 24, lottery officials said.

The prizewinning ticket was sold at the Shoppers store located at 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy. in Bowie, Prince George’s County.

The winner had 182 days to claim their prize, officials said.

Bonus Match 5 drawings are held seven days a week.

