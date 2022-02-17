Maryland Grandmother Wins $47K Playing Lottery

A Maryland Lottery player has won a $47,181 "Racetrax" prize.

The 72-year-old grandmother of two and her adult son went to AJ Liquors on Bladensburg Road in Brentwood to play the game on Saturday, Feb. 12.

“The morning of, I wrote down the numbers I wanted to play, 10, 11, 12,” she told the Maryland Lottery. “I don’t know where they came from, they just came to mind.”

The woman put a 50-cent Trifecta Box wager on the horses numbered 10, 11, and 12 for two drawings, adding the Bonus multiplier feature, according to lottery officials.

But, it took more than one try for her to win big. She and her son played one last time before heading home. Soon after, her numbers showed up on the state lottery app.

The winner, a retired administrative assistant from The George Washington University Law School, intends to donate some of her prize money to her church, help her son with some expenses, and save the rest for retirement.

“I’m blessed,” she told lottery officials.

AJ Liquors will receive a $471.81 bonus from the state lottery for selling the winning ticket.

