Man That Left Girlfriend For Dead Outside Maryland Home Arrested In Florida

A Maryland man accused of killing his girlfriend in December 2021 has been arrested in Florida, authorities say.

Kevin Lorenzo Jackson, 44, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Kimberly Page, 51, during an argument outside of a home in the 5000 block of Leah Court on Dec. 17, 2021. Jackson was located and arrested in Orange County, Florida.

Jackson has been charged with first and second degree murder and related charges and is pending extradition to Maryland.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.