Man Sentenced On Federal Child Porn Charge Faces Second Sentencing In Prince George's County

A Maryland man who photographed his sexual abuse of two minors will spend decade behind bars after being caught red-handed by one of his victims, federal officials announced.

Now he will face a punishment more close to home.

Prince Georges County resident Carl Gage Linden, 57, of Mount Rainier, was sentenced this week to 32 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release for the production of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said that Linden sexually abused his two victims, who were between the ages of 7 and 11, and recorded the assaults.

He was arrested in November 2020 on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree sexual offenses after one of his victims found sexually explicit photos of herself on Linden’s phone.

Analysis of Linden’s electronic devices, including a laptop and cell phone, led to the discovery of dozens of photos, videos, and images depicting the abuse of the two girls while they were sleeping, officials said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Linden was also ordered to pay more than $25,000 in restitution and he will have to register as a sex offender anywhere he resides, works, or is a student upon his release.

Aside from his federal charges, Linden also pleaded guilty to related sex abuse charges in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, and he is scheduled to be sentenced in that case on Wednesday, March 22.

