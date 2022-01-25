Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Man Linked To Fatal Drug-Related Shooting Arrested In Prince George's County: Police

Joe Gomez
Joe Gomez
Andres Aguilar
Andres Aguilar Photo Credit: Prince William County PD

A suspect in a fatal drug-related shooting has been arrested in Prince George's county, according to police.

Andres Aguilar, 18, of University Park is charged with the murder of Luis Miguel Utrera, 19, of Hyattsville, Prince George's County Police said.  The shooting happened in the town of University Park in November 2001.

On Nov. 17, 2021, at approximately 2:35 pm, officers responded to the 4000 block of Underwood Street for the report of a shooting and vehicle crash. 

Officers located Utrera in the driver’s seat of a car which had struck a tree. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

On Jan. 19, 2022, Aguilar was arrested and taken into custody in Washington, DC. A preliminary investigation revealed that he shot Utrera during a drug-related robbery. Aguilar is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. 

He is currently in custody in Washington, DC, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

