Man Killed In Parking Lot Attack In Capitol Heights

The victim was found shot in a nearby parking lot.
Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information about a fatal shooting of a Largo man that occurred in Capitol Heights, authorities in Prince George's County announced.

Police have identified 30-year-old Brandon Avery Presson as the victim in the shooting that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 13, according to officials. 

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Ritchie Station Court shortly before 5 p.m., Monday afternoon. 

Police say that they located Presson suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot, and pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Investigators are now working to identify the suspect(s) and determine a motive.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are being asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

