Infamously Dangerous Road Takes Another Life In Prince George's County

A woman is dead after crashing into a utility pole on an infamously dangerous road in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The woman reportedly crashed into the pole after losing control of her vehicle while driving south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, around 2 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, according to Prince George's County Police.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are currently trying to confirm her identity and notify family.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

