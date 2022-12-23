Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Infamously Dangerous Road Takes Another Life In Prince George's County

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Another is dead after a crash on Indian Head Highway
Another is dead after a crash on Indian Head Highway Photo Credit: By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=91348425

A woman is dead after crashing into a utility pole on an infamously dangerous road in Prince George's County, authorities say.

The woman reportedly crashed into the pole after losing control of her vehicle while driving south on Indian Head Highway near Berry Road, around 2 a.m., Friday, Dec. 23, according to Prince George's County Police.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are currently trying to confirm her identity and notify family.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.