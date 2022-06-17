Google Co-Founder, Maryland's Sergey Brin Files For $93 Billion Divorce

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, a Maryland native, has filed for divorce from his wife of four years, which could potentially cost him upwards of $93 billion dollars, reports the New York Post.

Brin, 48, who was born in Moscow, Russia, grew up in Adelphi, Maryland, where he attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School. He went on to attend the University of Maryland, College Park, where he earned a Bachelor of Science from the Department of Computer Science, graduating with honors at only 19-years-old.

Brin cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for filing for divorce against wife Nicole Shanahan whom he married in 2018 and shares a daughter with. Brin has requested for Shanahan to not receive any child support from the separation. Brin's net worth could put this divorce in the running for some of the most expensive of all time, the outlet reports.

This will be Brin's second divorce after separating from his first wife whom he shares two additional children with due to an alleged affair Brin had with a Google employee.

Brin was pursuing a graduate degree at Stanford University when he met Google co-founder, Larry Page. The pair converted Brin's dorm room into an office and programming center where they developed the initial version of Google in 1996.

In 2019, Brin had announced he was stepping away from daily duties at the tech empire, yet still retains a controlling stake in Alphabet Inc.

To read the full report by the New York Post, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.