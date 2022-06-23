Former Maryland Police Officer Pleads Guilty To Swindling $367K Through Tax Evasion

A former lieutenant with the Prince George's Police Department pleaded guilty to a federal tax evasion charge after he failed to report over $1.3 million of income from his security business, authorities say.

Edward Scott Finn, 48, was a member of the Prince George's Police Department from Dec. 1995 to April 2021. Finn also owned and operated a part time business that employed off-duty officers for security services, which he underreported income from 2014 to 2021, according to the District of Maryland's Department of Justice.

Finn's business, Edward Finn Inc.(EFI), used the officers to provide security to various apartment complexes and other businesses around the Prince George's and Montgomery County areas.

Finn attempted to hide record of the income by depositing checks payable to EFI into personal bank accounts or non-EFI bank accounts, and created false business expenses to lower taxes by writing checks for purported services performed.

The defendant also used EFI funds to purchase several personal items, including a boat and car. The underreported income cost the government $367,765. Finn also admitted to clearing and resetting his phone when law enforcement arrived to his home on April 22, 2021.

Finn faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, and will also be required to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.