Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say.

Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house.

Upon arrival, first responders witnessed a vehicle that had become airborne and lodged itself into the side of the home.

No injuries were reported in the collision, and it is unknown if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

