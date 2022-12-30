Contact Us
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

Annie DeVoe
The truck took out a side of the Lanham home, officials say.
The truck took out a side of the Lanham home, officials say. Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say.

Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house.

Upon arrival, first responders witnessed a vehicle that had become airborne and lodged itself into the side of the home.

No injuries were reported in the collision, and it is unknown if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

