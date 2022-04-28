DC Mom Who Put Infant Son's Body In Dumpster Stabbed Dad By Baby's Dad: Reports

The Washington DC mom accused of hiding the body of her deceased infant son was stabbed dead by the boy's father, according to authorities and recent news reports.

Carl Jones, 44, is believed to have stabbed Ladonia Boggs dead in an apartment on the 1500 block of Benning Road on Wednesday, April 27, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Jones was charged for the crime with second degree murder while armed.

Boggs, 39, was charged with tampering with evidence after throwing away the body of her 2-month-old son.

Around this time last year, Boggs said her son, Kyon Jones, died in bed and she disposed of his body in a dumpster.

Due to lack of evidence, prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Boggs, and instead charged her with tampering of evidence, NBCWashington reports. The case was widely reported.

