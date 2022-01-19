Critical Search Underway For Missing Maryland Teen Boy

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing in Frederick.

Matthew Taylor Pinto was last seen on Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. near the 5200 block of Duke Court, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

He is described as being 5'7 and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what he was last wearing.

If you have any information or have seen Matthew please contact the Frederck County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046 and ref. case # 22-006141.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.