Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
News

Critical Search Underway For Missing Maryland Teen Boy

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Matthew Taylor Pinto
Matthew Taylor Pinto Photo Credit: Frederick County Sheriffs Office

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old boy who has gone missing in Frederick.

Matthew Taylor Pinto was last seen on Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. near the 5200 block of Duke Court, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

He is described as being 5'7 and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.  It's unknown what he was last wearing.

If you have any information or have seen Matthew please contact the Frederck County Sheriff's Office at 301-600-1046 and ref. case # 22-006141.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.