Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ

A man conspiring with a convict inside a DC jail has admitted to bribing a public official to smuggle drugs inside the facility.

Keywaune McLeod, 28, of Washington, DC, pleaded guilty this week to one count of bribery following a scheme he ran with a corrections officer and drug supplier to get contraband inside the District’s Central Detention Facility (CDF).

According to court documents, McLeod admitted that in June 2022, he was contacted by an inmate being housed at the DC jail, and he was recruited to act as a conduit to package drugs and manage payments of the sale of those narcotics.

As part of the scheme, McLeod would package and provide drugs to a correctional officer in the jail, who would then smuggle them into the facility by concealing them on her person.

Once inside the jail, prosecutors said that the correctional officers would provide the drugs to the inmate, who distributed them for a profit. McLeod would accept and manage the proceeds from the drug deals using an app, and made bribe payments to the correctional officer for her services.

The correctional officer, Beverly Williams, 52, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and the inmate, Andre Gregory, 31, were both hit with conspiracy, bribery, and smuggling charges.

Their charges remain pending.

When he is sentenced in June, McLeod could face up to 15 years in prison.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.