Concern Grows For Maryland Man Missing More Than A Week

Concern is growing for a 32-year-old man from Prince George's county missing for more than a week.

Jerell Alston was last seen in the 5300 block of Haras Place in Ft. Washington at about 8:40 am on Jan. 6. He is described as a black male, 6’0” tall and 180 pounds.

He was last seen driving black 2016 Hyundai Genesis MD tags 3CJ3848.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Oxon Hill- Division IV Investigative Section at 301-749-5064.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.