Car Crashes Head-On Into Occupied School Bus On Suitland Road

A school bus driver is recovering after a head-on crash in Suitland, officials say.

The massive crash reportedly occurred in the 4600 block of Suitland Road between Shadyside Avenue and Rose Park Drive around 8:40 a.m., Thursday, March 16, according to Prince George's County Police.

Images of the scene show a dark-colored sedan that had crashed head-on into the school bus.

The bus driver is being treated at a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No students were reported injured.

Suitland Road between Shadyside Avenue and Rose Park Drive has been shut down following the crash.

