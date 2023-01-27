Armed Ladies With Same Name Busted After Stealing Kia From DC Neighborhood

Police have arrested two women with the same name after being found traveling in a vehicle that was reported stolen on New Years Day, authorities confirm.

Krystal Henry, 32, and Crystal Smith, 33, were pulled over in the 4800 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights after being seen by officers in a KIA that was reported stolen from the 5900 block of Marlboro Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Prince George's County police.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number in Smith's purse.

Both suspects face multiple charges including theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and a handgun-related charges.

If anyone has information on regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

