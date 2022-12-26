Alert Issued For Elderly Man Who Disappeared On Christmas

Police are asking for the public's help locating an elderly man who went missing in Temple Hills on Christmas evening, authorities say.

Fred Nolen 3rd, 76, was last seen in the 2800 block of John A Thompson Road around 5 p.m., Christmas day, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Mr. Sullivan is a black male, 6’0” tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, plaid shirt, and black jeans. He was last seen driving a gray Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland registration plate 1CZ1577.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Oxon Hill, Division IV Oxon Hill Investigations at (301) 749-5064.

