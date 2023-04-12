Accused Killer Did Not Know, Have Reason To Kill El Salvador Woman, Police Say

A 36-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested for a murder that occurred in Prince George's County.

Troy Medley was taken into custody in the city of Baltimore on Thursday, April 6 after being accused of fatally shooting Lidia Chinchilla De Carrillo of El Salvador.

Investigators say that Medley shot the 62-year-old woman around 9 p.m., Tuesday, March 28 in the 600 block of Drum Avenue.

The initial investigation does not reveal a connection between the suspect and the victim. The motive is still unknown.

Medley has been charged with first and second-degree murder, assault, and various other related charges.

Medley is pending extradition to Prince George's County.

