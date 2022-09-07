Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
News

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Cecilia Levine
Westgate tenants on strike.
Westgate tenants on strike. Photo Credit: @CASAforall Twitter

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex.

The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.

Westgate tenants have rent increases varying hundreds of dollars and parking fees established with short notice, WJLA says.

Tenants advocacy group CASA says the residents hope to stop put a stop to drastic rent increases and want management to respond to their requests and fix other fees and parking.

Schweb Partners LLC, based in Jackson, NJ, did not immediately respond to WJLA's request for comment. 

Click here for more from WJLA.

