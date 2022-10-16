21-Year-Old Construction Worker Builds Fortune With Winning Maryland Lottery From Liquor Store

A 21-year-old construction worker had help building his fortune from the Maryland Lottery.

The Prince George's resident doesn't buy instant ticket very often. He only buys $30 tickets.

But early in October, the Beltsville man found himself at Tina’s Liquor & Deli in Bladensburg to pick up lunch. — and a $100,000 winning scratch-off, too.

“I saw that they sold $100,000 Lucky there. That’s my favorite $30 game, and it had been a while since I had bought one,” he said. Scratching his instant ticket off in the car, he immediately saw a match that made him a winner.

“When I looked at the prize under the matching number, I sat there frozen. I knew for sure that I had just won $100,000, but I also knew for sure that there was no way that I could have just won $100,000. I thought I was going crazy.” A friend at his job site came to the rescue and used his phone’s Lottery app to confirm the win. “Even then, I was only about 75% sure.”

The happy player will put his winnings to work right away with a much-needed new car, he said. The remainder of his big prize will go in the bank.

The folks at Tina’s Liquor & Deli can also celebrate, as they win a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning prize.

