Newly Minted Maryland Millionaire Learned Of Powerball Win While Reading The News

The Prince George's County Powerball player says that she was scrolling through some headlines on her phone when one caught her eye about the $1 million ticket that was sold at the Green Meadow Exxon in Hyattsville for the Monday, Jan. 1 drawing..

"I bought tickets at the Green Meadow Exxon in Hyattsville. I said, ‘Maybe it is me,’ ” she recalled. The public safety worker immediately checked all of her tickets and sure enough, a second-tier winner from Monday matched all five of her numbers - 12-21-42-44-49 - and she only missed the Powerball (01) and her shot at an $842.4 million jackpot.

Daily Voice reported on the $1 million winner last week on the day after the Monday, Jan. 1 Powerball drawing. A second Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was also sold at a Bowie store.

With her unexpected windfall, the Hyattsville resident says she plans to pay off the mortgage on her home with an eye toward purchasing a new one.

The gas station also got a $2,500 bonus from Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket to the lucky player to start the new year.

