Police ID Woman Found Dead In Her Own Luxury College Park Apartment

Tiffany Ward has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of College Park after her body was found last week early on Thursday, May 18.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers conducted a welfare check in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Drive, where they found Ward suffering from undisclosed trauma, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ward’s injuries were from gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. No motive or suspect has been identified by the department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.