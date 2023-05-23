Mostly Cloudy 69°

Police ID Woman Found Dead In Her Own Luxury College Park Apartment

New details have been released by police investigators in Prince George’s County as they continue their search for a shooting suspect who killed a 28-year-old woman in her own home earlier this month.

6200 block of Westchester Park Drive.
Tiffany Ward has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of College Park after her body was found last week early on Thursday, May 18.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers conducted a welfare check in the 6200 block of Westchester Park Drive, where they found Ward suffering from undisclosed trauma, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A subsequent autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Ward’s injuries were from gunshot wounds and her death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. No motive or suspect has been identified by the department.

