Murder Suspect Seized In Prince George's County, Police Say

Alex Quinteros, 28, of Takoma Park, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Hyattsville's Rudy Perez Gutierrez, on Friday, April 14, PGPD said.

Quinteros is believed to have shot Perez Gutierrez, who he did not know, during a robbery on the 2100 block of Guilford Road around 5:15 p.m. that evening, police said.

Gutierrez was pronounced deceased on the scene. A second victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Quinteros is charged with first and second degree murder, attempted murder, robbery and related charges. He is in the custody of Department of Corrections on a no bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0022074.

