Murder-Suicide Attempt: Man Stabs GF Dead In Maryland Business, Tries To Kill Himself, PD Says

Prince George’s County Police were called to the 4900 block of Camp Springs around 12:30 p.m. and found Yesenia Jaramillo Sosa, 39, of Oxon Hill, with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, John Marin Morales, 42, of Oxon Hill, was also found with stab wounds and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was Morales’ girlfriend and that he stabbed himself after killing her, an employee of the business.

Morales was arrested on a warrant and is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective is asked to call 301-516-2512.

