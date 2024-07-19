Motorized Hospital Bed To Blame For Fatal Montgomery County House Fire, Investigators Say

First responders were called at around 10:15 a.m. on July 19 to the 11400 block of Neelsville Church Road near Shakespeare Boulevard in Germantown, where there was a reported house fire with a person trapped inside.

According to a Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesperson, upon arrival, crews found a fire in the bedroom, and one person had to be rescued and rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of what were described as life-threatening burns.

Late on Friday afternoon, it was confirmed that the resident has died, and the cause was determined to be a motorized hospital bed that overheated and sparked the blaze.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries, investigators noted.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage and one family has been displaced.

It remains under investigation.

