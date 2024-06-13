Officers were called to the area of Woodyard Road and Perrywood Road in Upper Marlboro at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, where there was a reported crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

Upon arrival they found Upper Marlboro resident Malcolm Hayes in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say they believe Hayes collided with a car in the northbound lanes of Woodyard Road, and a second driver traveling in the opposite direction was also involved in the fatal crash.

The two drivers were uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

