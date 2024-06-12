A Few Clouds 75°

Motorcyclist Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash In Upper Marlboro: Police (Developing)

Another motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash in Prince George's County, police say.

Prince George's County Police are investigating the fatal crash.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Zak Failla
Officers were called to the area of Woodyard Road and Perrywood Road in Upper Marlboro at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, where there was a reported crash involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles.

Upon arrival they found the motorcyclist - whose name has not been released pending the investigation - who was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Investigators say they believe the biker collided with a car in the northbound lanes of Woodyard Road, and a second driver traveling in the opposite direction was also involved in the fatal crash.

The two drivers were uninjured.

More information is expected to be released. This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

