Morgan State University Wants To Build Wall Around Campus After Homecoming Shooting In Maryland

Four men and a woman were shot during Homecoming Week celebrations near campus at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, leaving the school community shell-shocked.

"What happened on our campus was such a senseless act of violence perpetrated on our community," University President David Wilson said. "It was so disappointing to learn of what took place especially after what was a family-filled and fun evening of celebrating the pageantry and beauty of our students."

In response, university officials are calling for drastic new safety measures including a proposed wall that would surround the majority of the campus, as well as adding additional security personnel at any entrance or exit.

The wall would include the extension of several thousand feet from existing barriers in an effort to ramp up safety for students, staff, and visitors coming to the open campus.

Other proposed security changes include metal detectors inside campus buildings and researching possible weapons detection technology.

It is expected to cost upwards of $20 million once all new security measures are put in place.

Following the shooting, Homecoming activities were either canceled or postponed indefinitely as the hunt for the wanted shooters continues a week later.

All five victims - four of whom were students at Morgan State - have since been released from area hospitals after being treated.

"I want to reiterate our unwavering commitment to delivering a safe campus for our entire Morgan family," Wilosn added.

"We greatly appreciate the support of our larger community who have expressed their concern and support during this most trying time."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.