More Than Two Dozen Injured After University Of Maryland Bus Crashes Into Pole (Developing)

At least 27 people suffered various injuries after a University of Maryland bus crashed into a pole on Wednesday morning, shutting down a major roadway.

Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park
Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
Officials say that around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, first responders were called to the area of Baltimore Avenue and University Boulevard in College Park after the bus struck a light pole and left more than two dozen people with injuries.

No information about the various injuries was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

