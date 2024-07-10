Minor Shot In Greenbelt 'Unwilling To Share Information' With Detectives, Police Say

Gunshots were reported early in the afternoon on Tuesday in the 7700 block of Hanover Parkway, with several juveniles spotted scattering away from the area, according to witnesses.

Initially, it was believed that there were no victims, but on Wednesday, July 10, the Greenbelt Police Department confirmed that a minor was shot during the altercation.

Investigators say that the juvenile was treated at an area hospital, and was released with non-life-threatening injuries; however, "he was unwilling to share information when questioned by detectives."

The shooting suspects were described as two Black men. One was wearing a gray shirt and black jeans with a thin build. The other was wearing a black hat and jeans.

No additional information has been provided by investigators.

The shooting remains under investigation.

