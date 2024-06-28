Minor Killed, Adult Injured During Shooting In Prince George's County Neighborhood, Police Say

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 to investigate reports of shots fired in the 7400 block of Towne Park Road.

Upon arrival, they found a juvenile suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, and a second man was also shot. His injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that detectives believe that more than one person fired guns and multiple people were armed at the scene, where one weapon was recovered in the courtyard area of the property.

The circumstances and motive for the shooting remain under investigation on Friday, June 28.

According to police, the minor killed will not be identified until his family has "been informed and given time to make notifications."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

