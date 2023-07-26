Million Dollar Maryland Lottery Ticket Unclaimed After Being Sold At Area Liquor Store

A newly minted millionaire in Maryland is hanging on to a "Mega Millions" ticket worth a seven-figure prize that was sold at a Prince George's County liquor store.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were: 03-05-06-44-61 with a Mega Ball of 25. The optional "Megaplier number" was X4.

Officials said the ticket was sold at Pine Liquors on Oxon Hill Road in Fort Washington, which will receive a $2,500 bonus from Maryland Lottery for selling the winner.

This marks the latest Maryland Lottery player to claim a million dollar prize in the past several weeks.

A third-tier winning $40,000 ticket was also sold at Giant on Loch Raven Boulevard in Towson.

There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday's drawing, and the jackpot is rising to an estimated $910 million for the Friday, July 28 drawing that has a cash option of $464.2 million.

