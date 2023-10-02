Men Shot, Ran Over Teen In Temple Hills Who Attempted To Steal Money From Him: Police

On Monday, the Prince George's County Police Department announced that Jeffrey Coachman, 49, and Recco Bouknight, 53, both of Washington, DC, are each facing multiple murder charges following a June shooting near a local liquor store and apartment complex.

Officers from the department were called to the 3200 block of Naylor Road on Thursday, June 22, where there was a reported shooting that left Gaither dead in the area.

During the investigation, it was determined that Gaither allegedly attempted to steal money from Coachman before the shooting, and after he was down, Coachman intentionally ran him over as the two fled the scene.

Bouknight and Coachman were charged with first- and second-degree murder, and other offenses. They are being held in Washington, DC pending their extradition back to Prince George's County.

